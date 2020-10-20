GHAMRO Meets Stakeholders

A scene from the AGM

The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) has successfully held its fourth annual general meeting (AGM) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST) School of Business in Kumasi.

Unlike previous years, the organization put restrictions on participating numbers due to the Covid-19.

The meeting was attended by GHAMRO members made up musicians, authors, producers and publishers from all over Ghana as well as the board members of the organization.

At the meeting, various reports including royalty distribution and audited reports were read and adopted by the membership in session. Members who attended the AGM also had in-depth discussions on the affairs of GHAMRO, past, present and future.

Some of the decisions taken at the meeting were the adoption of a new constitution and the formation of an election committee in consonance with directives from the Attorney General of Ghana’s office.

The organization elected five members to make up the interim election committee which would oversee the next elections of the organization. The committee is composed of members of the organization and a board member.

The interim election committee has up to 90 days to organize a credible election for the organization.

The adoption of the 2019 constitution makes it the third since coming into force.