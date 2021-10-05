Delay, Others Honoured At GOWA 2021

Delay Dr. Louisa

IT was all thrills and surprises at this year’s edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) held at the Marriott Hotel last Friday, October 1, as celebrated radio and television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known in showbiz as Delay, won the Outstanding Woman of the Year for the second time.

She beat the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Gloria Sarfo, Berla Mundi, Yaa Amoako Adu, Gertrude Kunde Kwallinjam and Beatrice Mensah to win the award.

In addition to the Outstanding Woman of the Year award, Delay who received four nominations for this year’s awards also took home Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and Television Personality of the Year awards respectively.

The event was organised by ASKOF Productions to honour Ghanaian women who had impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

The ceremony which was graced by a number of important personalities including politicians, celebrities and a section of the stakeholders in the creative industry, witnessed historic live musical performances from music group, Praye, among others.

Fella Makafui, wife of one of Ghana’s hiphop artistes, Medikal, was honoured with the Woman Brand Influencer of the Year while seasoned Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni won the Outstanding Woman in Film.

Dr. Louisa Satekla, wife of popular Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, took home the Outstanding Woman in Health category whilst Tracy Owusu-Addo won the Shero of the Year.

Gospel artiste Rose Adjei also took home the Outstanding Woman in Music award with Cynthia Timah Yeboah taking home the Outstanding Woman Radio Personality award.

Some of the personalities who were honoured at the event include Getrude Kunde Kwallinjan, who took home Outstanding Young Woman Entrepreneur whilst Adwoa Nuella received Outstanding Woman in Model award, and a host of others.

