Takoradi Azaa Woman Finally Gets “Freedom”

Josephine Panyin Mensah

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the supposed heavily pregnant woman who claimed she was kidnapped and her fresh baby taken away, but later found to be untrue has finally left police custody a week after she was granted bail.

The 27-year-old woman appeared before the Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ on Monday, September 28, 2021 and was charged with publication of false news and deceit of a public officer.

The court later granted her bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

However, the accused person could not meet the bail conditions set by the court last Monday, and had to be in police custody until yesterday when she was able to meet the bail condition.

Speaking to DGN Online, Philip Fiifi Buckman lead Counsel for the accused person confirmed that indeed his client was able to meet the bail conditions at about 2:30 pm yesterday.

He said “We got two persons to provide the necessary documents as justification and the accused left the police custody at exactly 2:3pm on Monday. So the bail was not varied”.

When DGN Online visited the residents of the accused, the main door to the house was under lock and key, thus preventing other people from entering.

Meanwhile, some residents around the area declined to speak to the media claiming that the case was still in court.

When DGN Online called a family member of the accused, Emmanuel Arko he said he was yet to confirm the story.

Josephine Panyin Mensah pleaded not guilty to two charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public when she appeared before the court.

Facts of Case

According to the prosecutor, Supt Emmanuel Basintale, the accused resides at Old John Sabbah Road in Takoradi, and on September 16, 2021, at about 4.05 pm, Michael Simons of Columbia, Takoradi, who is the husband of the accused, informed the police that his wife who was 10 months pregnant and lived with her mother, Agnes Essel aka Auntie Aggie, left home for a health walk but did not return.

Ransom Call

The prosecutor said the mother of the accused also added that same day at about 3:30pm, an unknown caller called her on MTN number 0599601438 and she only heard the voice of accused crying that she had been kidnapped and taken to an unknown location.

In the course of investigations, the police discovered that the said number called from Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West District and was registered in the accused person’s own name. Police trailed the number there but did not find the accused.

The prosecutor continued that on September 21, 2021, at about 11:15am, while a massive search was in progress, police had Intel which indicated that accused had been found at Axim, the Nzema East Municipality of the region.

The police in Axim was informed and the accused was conveyed from the premises of the Jehovah Witnesses Kingdom Hall to Axim Government Hospital for treatment.

Accused Speaks

The prosecutor told the court that the accused later narrated that she was pregnant and kidnapped during a walk on September 16, 2021, at about 4:30am, by unknown people who covered her mouth with cloth, making her unconscious.

She added that she met about 12 other unknown women kidnapped by her captors and they were all killed except her, and that she gave birth to a baby girl and afterwards falling unconscious for the second time and had no idea how she got to Axim.

Doctor’s Examination

The prosecutor said doctors who conducted examination on the accused at the Axim Government Hospital told police that they did not notice any postpartum sign. The doctors stated that the accused had not given birth within six days that she went missing and resurfaced.

She will reappear before the court on October 14, 2021.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi