Delay, Others Listed Among Top 50 CEOs In Ghana

Popular female media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, CEO of Maxgringo Productions and Delay Foods, is among other entertainers who have been shortlisted for the 2021 top 50 Chief Executive Officers in the country.

The 50 top Ghanaian CEOs were shortlisted by Avance Media, Africa’s leading Rating, Media, and Public Relations Agency focused on creating content for the global market.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, the Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, said the search was focused on the most enterprising entertainers with public evidence of the works they are engaged in and how they have influenced other young people to start their businesses as well.

He added, “We also recognised the contribution of musicians to the entrepreneurial space because we identified them as individuals who took the bold step to look beyond their entertainment career to start businesses to sustain their talent and also offer employment to the teaming unemployed youth.”

Delay is a women’s advocate and has been impacting lives using her experience with hardships. She is a recipient of several accolades, including Outstanding Woman of the Year and TV Personality of the Year at the 2020 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

Other entertainers shortlisted for the 2021 Top CEOs in Ghana include awarding-winning rapper Sarkodie, CEO of Sarkcess Music; dancehall artiste Stonebwoy CEO of Burniton Music Group, D-Black, CEO of Black Avenue Group; Sadiq Abdulai Abu, CEO of 3 Music Network; Joe Mettle, CEO of Reverb Studios; Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, CEO of April Communications and a host of others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke