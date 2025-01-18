Delta Soars With Game-Changing Innovations At CES 2025

Delta ushered in its 100th anniversary with a larger-than-life presence at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

Spearheaded by a first-of-its-kind keynote delivered by CEO Ed Bastian at Sphere, Delta’s appearance at the tech event commemorated a century of groundbreaking aviation milestones and the airline’s commitment to innovation, all powered by people.

“New marvels like AI, the digital revolution and sustainable technology are giving us incredible tools to transform the travel experience,” said Bastian during the keynote. “But amid the wonder of new technology, we’ve always understood that the entire point of innovation is to lift people up.”

From partnership announcements and visions of the future of travel to immersive experiences and a musical performance from multiple GRAMMY Award winning music icon Lenny Kravitz, relive all of Delta’s best moments from CES 2025.

As a buzz of excitement filled Sphere, Delta’s presence at CES was undeniable, drawing a crowd of thousands of attendees. The keynote began with a moving, in-person monologue by awarding-winning actress Viola Davis, whose poignant words set the tone for what was to come.

The audience was then taken on a fully immersive flight journey, with Bastian being joined on stage throughout the keynote by Delta people and industry leaders to showcase the new technology and partnerships that will be part of Delta’s next 100 years.

*Using Modern Technology To Drive Customer Experience*

For the second act of the keynote, Bastian was joined by Qualtrics Co-Founder & Chairman Ryan Smith and Delta flight attendant Jeanie Brady to discuss how customer feedback shapes the future of travel, teeing up the introduction of Delta Concierge.

Built into the Fly Delta app, Delta Concierge is a digital tool that uses generative AI to create seamless and personalized moments while making a customer’s journey easier – almost like a personal assistant.

*Creating New Modes Of Seamless Teavel*

Bastian also outlined a multi-modal future of travel—where a single customer itinerary will be connected from start to finish through deep partner integrations. Sharing the stage with Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, Bastian announced a new partnership with the transport company that will allow customers to link their Uber and SkyMiles accounts and earn miles for eligible rides and deliveries.

To further lean on the ecosystem of connected travel, Delta Concierge will also connect with Joby’s electric air taxi service that promises to transform the travel experience with home-to-airport transportation in the years ahead.

*Reimagining The Onboard Experience*

To enhance its world-class onboard experience, Delta is introducing a groundbreaking cloud-based in-flight entertainment system.

This new platform builds on the personalized Delta Sync experience that was launched in 2023 for SkyMiles Members, paving the way for expanded content offerings and collaborations with brands our customers know and love, like YouTube.

Alongside YouTube Chief Business Officer, Mary Ellen Coe, Bastian announced a new partnership with YouTube that will allow SkyMiles Members to enjoy their favorite creators, podcasts and music artists ad-free while onboard most flights with Delta Sync Wi-Fi and Delta Sync seatback as part of their in-flight entertainment.

*The Future Of Flying*

As Delta continues to expand as an international airline, it’s the company’s responsibility to continue increasing the world’s access to travel. That’s why Delta’s partnership with Airbus is so vital. Today, Delta operates more Airbus jets than any other airline in the world, so it was only fitting that for the final act of the keynote, Bastian was joined by Julie Kitcher, Chief Sustainability Officer and Communications at Airbus, for a fireside chat to discuss the steps the companies are taking together to build a better world for the next 100 years.

Introduced during the fireside chat, a new partnership with Airbus UpNext will position the world’s leading aircraft manufacturer and its largest operator at the forefront of advancing next generation aviation technologies to revolutionize the future of flying.

Bastian and Kitcher were also joined by WAYE Founder Sinead Bovell to imagine how the aviation industry and travel experience might evolve to be more sustainable and adapt to customer needs in the coming decades.

*The Attendee Experience*

Audience members at Sphere were in for a treat as multiple GRAMMY Award winning music icon Lenny Kravitz put on an exclusive performance after the commencement of the keynote.

But Delta’s presence at CES went far beyond the main stage, with the airline kicking things off at 6 a.m. on Jan. 7 in the grandest way imaginable: transforming Sphere’s exterior – the Exosphere – into 360-degree, vibrant worlds representing the many destinations the airline connects its customers to. At night, Delta’s activation shifted to feature five planes representing the evolution of aviation over Delta’s 100-year history.

In Sphere’s Atrium, CES ticket holders were able to explore an interactive, pre-show exhibit prior to the keynote, all designed to celebrate Delta’s 100-year history.

*Delta Through the Years*

Inspiring Delta employee stories and company artifacts showcased the history of aviation.

*Virtual Pilot Training Experience*

Attendees got a glimpse of what it’s like to fly at 30,000 feet, guided by Delta Pilots.

*Delta Locals*

Guests got to preview Delta Locals, a new travel planning platform from Delta that uses new platforms and emerging technology.

“Delta’s appearance at CES is a testament to the strength of our brand and the exciting future ahead,” said Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman.

“This was an opportunity for attendees to experience who we are in a new and unforgettable way. As we look toward the next century, we’re committed to creating more moments that inspire and allow us to enrich our customer connections while continuing to spotlight and celebrate our incredible Delta people.”

