COCOBOD Boss, Boahen Aidoo Resigns

In a surprise move, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has tendered his resignation, effective January 7, 2025.

This development comes on the heels of a government directive to cease operations of all boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

In his resignation letter, addressed to President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Aidoo expressed his profound gratitude to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, and the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve as CEO of COCOBOD for the past eight years.

He described his tenure as “an incredible honour” and acknowledged the trust placed in him.

Joseph Aidoo’s resignation was voluntary, as his renewed appointment under the COCOBOD Law, 1984 (PNDCL 81), was set to conclude in July 2025.

However, he chose to step aside earlier to ensure a smooth transition and enable stakeholders and business partners to establish timely connections with the incoming head of the institution.

During his tenure, Aidoo implemented several initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of cocoa farmers, boosting productivity, and increasing Ghana’s share of the international cocoa and chocolate industry revenue.

Some notable achievements include the introduction of a comprehensive cocoa farmer database, the successful launch of the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme, and the implementation of a new financing model that eliminated the need for external borrowing.

Joseph Aidoo’s leadership also saw Ghana achieve its highest-ever cocoa production of over one million metric tonnes.

He was instrumental in securing an additional $400 income per tonne for cocoa farmers through the Living Income Differential (LID) for cocoa sales from Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

As Joseph Aidoo departs, he remains committed to the advancement of Ghana’s cocoa sector and has expressed his willingness to support any transition processes that may be required.

His legacy as CEO of COCOBOD will undoubtedly be remembered as a significant contributor to the development of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

-BY Daniel Bampoe