Newmont Honours Best Female Mining Engineering Graduate

Newmont has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence and inclusion by awarding the 2024 Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering at the George Grant University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, to Victoria Agyekumwaa.

The award was presented during the university’s graduation ceremony, where Victoria emerged as an outstanding performer.

She graduated with First Class Honours, earning an impressive Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 86.34.

The award, presented annually, includes a cash prize equivalent to $1,000.00 in cedis, a laptop computer, and a national service opportunity at Newmont. This package not only celebrates Victoria’s academic achievements but also provides her with the hands-on experience necessary to excel in the mining industry.

The Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering Award is part of Newmont’s Global University Strategy, launched in 2019, to foster inclusion and diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), particularly within the mining sector.

By recognising exceptional female graduates, Newmont aims to inspire more women to pursue careers in mining and address the gender gap in STEM fields.

“Inclusion is one of our core values at Newmont,” said Georgina Bartels, Regional Manager – Organizational Effectiveness at Newmont’s operations in Ghana. “We are dedicated to supporting and empowering females, particularly in STEM fields, by creating opportunities that help bridge the gender gap and build a more inclusive and innovative mining industry.”

In addition to recognising academic excellence, Newmont’s Global University Strategy encompasses internship and graduate programmes that equip participants with practical skills and industry knowledge. These initiatives are designed to enhance the employability of students and fresh graduates, while ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled talent for the mining sector.

Newmont’s focus on recognising and nurturing young talents underscore its broader commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive future for the mining industry.

Through awards like this, Newmont not only celebrates individual achievement but also exemplifies how corporations can play a pivotal role in fostering academic excellence and promoting inclusion and diversity.

Victoria’s remarkable journey also serves as a beacon of inspiration for young women aspiring to break barriers and achieve greatness in traditionally male-dominated fields.

