COCOBOD CEO Resigns

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has tendered his resignation, effective January 7, 2025, following a directive issued earlier this month regarding the dissolution of all boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

In a formal letter addressed to President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Aidoo expressed his gratitude to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, and Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve in the prestigious role for the past eight years.

Mr. Aidoo’s tenure at COCOBOD was initially set to end in July 2025, but he has chosen to step down early to facilitate a smooth transition and allow for the timely appointment of his successor.

“I remain committed to the advancement of Ghana’s cocoa sector and stand ready to support any transition processes that may be required,” Mr. Aidoo wrote in his resignation letter.

He also conveyed his pride in contributing to the growth of the country’s cocoa industry, noting that the experience had been both rewarding and enlightening.

This resignation comes in the wake of broader changes in the structure of state-owned enterprises in the country.

By Ernest Kofi Adu