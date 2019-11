Christopher Demenya

Businessman Christopher Demenya has been elected as the new leader of Asante Kotoko National Circles Council (NCC).

He beat off competition from Solomon Ofosu Ware to be the new chairman of the Porcupines supporters.

In the election held today at the club’s secretariat at Kwadaso in Kumasi, Christopher Demenya polled 209 votes as against his competitor, who had 118.

He would be taking over from Kwaku Amponsah, who is affectionately called Chairman K5.