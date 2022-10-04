Densu River Displaces 2000 Residents In Nsawam

Over 2000 Residents in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern Region have been displaced following the flooding of the River Densu.

The affected areas are Nsawam -Zongo, Gyankrom, Lanteh, Adoagyiri, Okobeyeyie, Owireku, and lorry station among others.

While some residents are temporarily seeking shelter in churches and schools, others are seeking refuge with relatives on higher grounds.

The rains which started on Saturday through to Sunday caused the River Densu to overflow its banks, forcing residents in the areas to abandon their houses, livestock, and other properties.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh who was in Accra at the time of the incident quickly rushed to the scene to solidarize with the victims.

After touring the affected areas, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip described the situation as “a real disaster” that has befallen the people in his constituency.

He told the media that it’s been about 30 years since floods of this magnitude occurred in the area.

He adds that the impacts have been huge because the people did not expect this to happen.

He applauded the team of officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the police, and fire service personnel for being there to support the victims.

“Although we have noticed that the Densu has increased recently due to the rains, we never expected this to happen 30 years after some of these incidents occurred here. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the NADMO boss and his team for the excellent work they did in the wake of the flooding,” he said

Frank Annoh-Dompreh pledged his unflinching support for the victims and begged other cooperative bodies to quickly come to the aid of the people.

-BY Daniel Bampoe