Dentaa Explains Sarkodie, King Promise Grammy Absence

CEO of GUBA Awards, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has revealed the reasons behind rapper Sarkodie and King Promise’s absence at the 65th Grammy Awards.

The 2023 Grammy Awards took place on February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA.

The awards ceremony spotted three Ghanaian artistes; Stonebwoy, KiDi, and Edem enjoying the company of other American acts including Taylor Swift amidst the super-stun awards event.

Speaking on Joy FM, Ms. Dentaa revealed that upon request to attend the Grammy Awards, she had extra three invitations from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jnr.

She disclosed that apart from Stonebwoy, KiDi, and Edem who were at the event, Sarkodie and King Promise were initially invited but couldn’t make it.

“At that time it was a bit crazy because I was like ‘okay who do you get?’ Because I got only like three invitations that have been given. And how do you invite the right and key people. I had to think about okay who is in America right now,”

“I knew that Stonebwoy was in the US, KiDi was planning on going to the US, and Edem was also in the US. We did extend an invitation to Sarkodie but he wasn’t able to make it.

“King Promise wasn’t able to make it. But for me, I wanted to make sure that we had a good representation at this year’s Grammy Awards,” she told Sammy Forson.