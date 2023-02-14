MTN Opens 2023 Bright Scholarship Application

Robert Kuzoe

MTN Ghana Foundation has officially opened entries for the 2023 Bright Scholarship programme.

The foundation is receiving entries from 1st February, 2023 to 31st May, 2023.

The Bright Scholarship will award 100 scholarships to students in public tertiary institutions across the country for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Beneficiaries will be selected from all 16 regions of Ghana with special consideration given to students from the six newly-created regions (North East, Savannah, Ahafo, Bono East, Western North and Oti).

Applicants who meet all the criteria may apply through the web portal scholarship.mtn.com.gh.

This year’s application process will only be online. No hardcopy applications will be accepted. The scholarship award is free and no payment must be made for processing, submission or final selection.

Commenting on the 2023 edition of the MTN Bright Scholarship, the Executive Secretary of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Robert Kuzoe, said the programme has awarded of 300 scholarships over a period of three years from 2018 to 2020 in fulfilment of MTN’s 20th Anniversary celebration.

He indicated that the foundation in 2022 launched the reloaded edition where it awarded scholarship to another batch of 100 students in 2022.

“This year we are opening entries to reward the next 100 students for the 2023/2024 academic year,” he said.

The scholarship package is designed to cover tuition and accommodation, research devices and stipends for educational materials.

Eligible candidates must be a first-year student or enrolled as a regular student in a degree programme at any Ghanaian public tertiary institution or pursuing vocational and technical skills training.

“Must be a brilliant student with an excellent academic record, be able to demonstrate financial need, must be of good conduct, hardworking, and have excellent academic results, be involved in extra-curricular activities as a continuing student is a plus and be proven to be without any academic disciplinary issues and must not be serving a bond to be of good behavior,” the statement said.

A business desk report