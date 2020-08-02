Depression cause 2 men to commit suicide

It has emerged that two men who allegedly committed suicide by hanging committed the act out of depression.

The police said one of the deceased persons had a history of mental illness while the other way suspected to be depressed.

The bodies of Roy Kwasi Wilson, 41, and Samuel Ofori Agyapong, 54 were , retrieved at Madina and Fise respectively, hanging in their respective rooms over the weekend.

According to police source, investigations conducted has revealed that the two were depressed, hence taking their one lives.

The source said family members of Kessie Wilson, corroborated police findings and added that deceased had a history of mental illness.

Narrating their death to the daily guide, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer ,DSP Efia Tenge said on July 26, at about 8:00 am, a gentleman from Teshie, reported to the police at Madina that at about 7:30 am, he visited his brother Wilson at Madina and found the brother dead and hanged on a rope in his room.

She said the police proceeded to the scene and saw a young man hanging on a rope from his crossbar with his feet off the ground.

She revealed that the body was examined after which it was removed and deposited at the police hospital Morgue

DSPTenge continued that the following day, Amasaman police received information from a complainant, the brother-in-law of Agyepong about his death.

The police PRO said on July 27, at about 10:30am the complainant went to his brother-in-law’s room and found him hanged on a hook of a ceiling fan tied with a nylon sponge.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

