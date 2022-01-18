Deputy Education Minister, Tema West MCE Embark On My First Day At School

The Deputy Minister for Education, Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour together with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Tema West Municipal Assembly, Hon. Anna Adukwei Addo had today visited some schools to mark the “My First Day at School” initiative.

This was part of the official working visit to some selected schools in the Tema West Municipal Assembly, a national exercise, which is carried out every year nationwide by government officials.

In his statement, the Deputy Minister said that the purpose of the visit was to welcome the

children to school and to encourage them to learn hard since the future depends on

education.

The deputy minister was of the view that, most often than not, parents who couldn’t go to

school were of the view that they had no helper.

However, there is no excuse whatsoever to deny your ward education under this current Akufo-Addo led government since education from the kindergarten level to Senior high school is free.

The minister therefore charged all parents to send their children to school.

In her statement, Hon. Anna Adukwei Addo also welcomed the children to school and

encouraged them to take their studies seriously in order to realize their future aspirations.

Books, packs of pencil, sharpeners, colours, fruit drinks and other items were presented to the children to welcome them back to school.

The schools visited included Complex School- Sakumono Estate, Corpus Christi-Sakumono Estate, and Sakumono TMA Basic School.

In participation were the Regional Director for Education, Madam Monica Ankrah, Municipal Sirector for Education, Mr. Isaac Mccarthy.