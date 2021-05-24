Dery Visits Counter Terrorism Training Camp

The minister (right) and the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi (left) and the Eastern Regional Minister applauding as they watch a shooting competition

The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery, has paid a day’s working visit to the Counter Terrorism Enactment and Concentration Camp (CTECC) together with the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Acheampong, Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh, to familiarise himself with the training camp.

Commanding Officer of CTECC, Chief Superintendent (C/Supt.) Raymond K.A Adofim led the delegation to inspect facilities, training activities and simulations by trainees including shooting, obstacle crossing and rappelling. Officers currently undergoing training were from the Ghana Immigration Service, Police Service and Ambulance Service.

Speaking to a durbar of trainees and traditional leaders in the area, the minister said he was highly delighted by what he saw. He applauded management of the Services for the robust training regime, adding that he was “more confident that citizens and residents in Ghana were in safer hands.” He extended gratitude to traditional leaders for their hospitality towards the Police Service in allocating a vast area for the camp.

The minister also commended CTECC for their Community Integrated Anti-Violence Advocacy Project (CIAVAP) programme which engages and educates communities close to the camp on security alertness and the need to collaborate with security agencies. He promised that the ministry would see to the sustainability of the project and continue its support for CTECC.

On his part, the CGI said the era of turf war between state agencies had passed. He was of the view that joint training was a way to go in fostering unity among officers, and encouraged officers to continue in the spirit of comradeship. “Whether we are Immigration Officers or Police Officers, we should work together for the security of mother Ghana,” he said.

The IGP said a poorly trained security officer is a threat to himself and community at large, adding that “building human capacity is therefore a non-negotiable for security persons.”

Commanding Officer of the CTECC said security training has evolved into an exportable product. He, therefore, implored the ministry and management of the Services to continue their much appreciated support for the camp. About 2,500 Immigration Officers have so far received advanced training in counter-terrorism at the CTECC.

Other dignitaries present included the Chief Director of the Interior Ministry, Madam Adelaide Annor-Kumi, Deputy Comptroller-General, Command Post and Operations, Mr. Laud Afrifa, and Eastern Regional Commander of the GIS, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Prudence Sosu.