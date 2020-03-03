Desmond Files For Offinso South

Desmond (left) presenting his papers to the constituency chairman

Mr Desmond Chris Appiah, a strong contender in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Offinso-South Constituency of the Ashanti Region, has filed his nomination forms in a bid to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Appiah who is the C40 City Advisor/Chief Sustainability and Resilience Advisor to the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, will be battling it out for the second time with the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Ben Abdallah Banda. Mr Appiah was one of the aspirants that contested the 2015 primaries ahead of the 2016 general election.

Accompanied by members of the party, sympathizers and friends clad in party paraphernalia, Mr Appiah, soon after submitting his forms, promised to spearhead development in the area, should he be elected to lead the party and subsequently win the seat come December 2020.

“When elected I would work to build a common vision that would drive what we strive for as sons and daughters of Offinso. Offinso’s potential for growth must be harnessed to serve its people and beyond,” he said.

He said his experience in the organization would help in strengthening the party structures in the constituency and would bring onboard all disgruntled party faithful to re-establish Offinso as a stronghold of NPP. Described by supporters as a unifier, he said bringing all citizens that had the development of Offinso at heart together would make it possible to strive for “Offinso Beyond Aid”, harnessing the energies and resources for the good of all.

“I have supported the constituency party communication team, women’s wing, youth wing, TESCON and main executives over the years to ensure we build a strong party base in the constituency,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation to the youth and supporters for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to continue to be accessible, engaging and provide real leadership when he gets the nod.

Some party supporters who accompanied Mr Appiah disclosed that he had supported the party and the constituency in the area of education, health, sports, sanitation, employment, adding his track record depicts one who could bring NPP together and make the party more attractive for the youth.

The ruling NPP is expected to hold parliamentary primaries in areas where it has sitting MPs on April 25, 2020.