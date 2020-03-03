Rousing Welcome For Bawumia At Sukura

Dr. Bawumia being mobbed by his hosts

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, last weekend, received a wonderful reception when he honoured an invitation to be the guest of honour for a Maulud programme in the Accra suburb.

The celebration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammed is marked by various Islamic clerics across the country during which the Vice President is an important invitee.

An announcement had preceded his arrival, setting the stage for an exciting reception when he touched down at the Sukurua venue of the programme.



The place was thrown in a state ecstasy when he appeared, a spectacle underscoring the extent of love Zongo residents have for the Vice President.

They cheered him even as he was in the car, with many of them seeking to reach him before he alighted, a situation which had the security details doing extra work to control the surging crowd.



Dr. Bawumia was obviously infected with the excitement as he too returned the positive gestures.

He used the period allotted him to speak to ask the faithful to emulate the life of the Prophet Muhammad in their daily lives.

He spoke against violence and to respect divergent political positions especially as we approached the 2020 polls.

He reminded them about the commitment of the President to the development of the Zongos as epitomized by the creation of a Zongo Minister and subsequently the Zongo Development Fund to which credit he added were over 200 completed or ongoing projects in the various Zongos across the country.



Under the auspices of the Zongo Development Fund, he went on, 40 scholarships had been secured for Zongo students to study medicine in Cuba, beneficiaries of which had landed in Havana already.



The attendees at the programme were many and included Islamic clerics, Muslim chiefs and scholars.