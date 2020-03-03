Glo Launches Exciting Prizes

Glo Mobile Ghana works on a promo to reward existing and new activation agents, canvassers, retailers and freelancers across the country.

Mouth-watering prizes up for grabs for the top performers fall in two categories; the first category consists of assured prizes once any of them crosses the performance threshold. For this category, feature phones, pressing irons, gas cookers, rice cookers and blenders are automatically won once the target is met.

For the second category, grand prizes include microwave ovens, smartphones, home theatre systems, 40 inch smart TVs and motor bikes to be won by those who show consistency and quality in meeting their targets over the duration of the promotion.

Glo Mobile Head of Business, Mr Hardeep Kheterpal, announced that the reward scheme was put in place to excite and reward the dedicated agents, canvassers and retailers of Glo and also to attract other potential agents and retailers.

According to him, the network has continued to witness considerable upgrades meant to ensure better user experience. This, coupled with the unmatched data deals available on the network, makes it more attractive to get more and more people on the network to enjoy pocket friendly voice and data services.

He disclosed that activation agents, canvassers and retailers are in for a good time and excitement with the new promo which was targeted to reward and appreciate them.