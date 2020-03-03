Workshop On Cultural Heritage Opens Today

Prof. Kodzo Gavua

A three-day workshop which aims at creating a mutual forum for key practitioners in the field of cultural heritage in Ghana will open today at the Susanna Lodge in Accra.

Organized by Goethe-Institut Ghana and the University of Bayreuth (Germany), the workshop, which is being coordinated by Dr. Markus Coester from the University of Bayreuth, will equally bring participants together to jointly “map” important heritage collections in the country.

The workshop is also meant to link practice and academic discourse on cultural heritage in important fields such as heritage preservation/sustainability, recirculation/return and heritage/art in order to create synergies in the work on safeguarding, accessibility and reproduction of cultural heritage.

Topics lined up for presentation and discussion included “Audio and Audio Visual Archives”, “Preservation and Digitization of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation”, “Ghana’s Cinematic Heritage – New Perspectives”, “Nketia Archives”, “UNESCO Perspective”, “Politics of Heritage” and “Heritage Photo Lab”.

Speakers designated for the workshop which is by invitation include Prof. Kodzo Gavua, Prof. John Collins (University of Ghana, Legon), Dr. Olu Ogboro-Cole (University of Hildesheim, Germany), Prof. Daniel Avorgebdor (University of Ghana) and Grace Ayensu (HPL/German-French Cultural Fund).

Others are Dr. Rebecca Ohene-Asah, Judith Opoku Boateng (University of Ghana), Ato Annan (Foundation for Contemporary Art), Femi Taiwo, Franca Dada (Radio Nigeria), Bright Aheto, Moses Adjei (Ghana Broadcasting Corporation) and Charles Wereko (Information Services Department).

A film titled “Perished Diamonds” by Anita Afonu will be screened at the National Film and Television Institute’s Preview Theatre on Wednesday, March 4 as part of the workshop, which will end on Thursday, March 5 with a free concert at the Ghana Cocoa Board Club House in Accra.

The concert will feature Highlife greats such as Smart Nkansah, Naa Amanua, Teacher Boateng, Akablay and Mawuli Decker