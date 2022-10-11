Despite Media Holds Health Screening For Staff

Adwoa Yeboah Agyei getting tested at the ongoing Despite Media screening exercise in Accra

Despite Media Group, has held an intensive health screening exercise for its staff.

The health screening exercise was under the supervision of eight health professionals from the Ridge Hospital and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The health screening, which is dubbed “Get Tested”, will span five days (October 10-14), and will ensure that all staff of the company get covered in the all-inclusive health screening exercise.

As at the time DAILY GUIDE got to the screening centre at the Ship house, Abeka, over 64 staff made up of 20 females and 44 males had been screened and tested.

They were tested for Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), Liver Function Test (LFT), Kidney Function Test (KFT/RFT), Lipid Profile, Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS/RBS), Full Blood Count (FBS/HB), Urine Routine Examination, Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (HBsAg).

Others are Hepatitis C virus screening, Syphilis screening test, S.Typhi ECG, Retro screen (HIV) BP, and blood group test.

Dr. George Dadzie Jnr, in an interview, indicated that the health screening which started in the early hours of 6:00am has been successful with cooperation from the staff and other non-staff members.

“This is our first day and we will be screening the staff for five days after that we hand over the results to the necessary bodies for health review, where some staff members with complications will be invited for intensive treatment,” he said.

Health Coordinator, Despite Media, Naa Meley Abigail Ashley indicated that the media group over the years has prioritised its staff health needs by providing good healthcare to members.

She said the exercise was not the first time Despite Media had organised health screening for its workers, but this time round it included other areas of healthcare like liver and kidney tests, which recently have been the leading cause of death in the country.

“At Despite Media we don’t want any surprise death, so we ensure that our staff members are screened and those who do not show up for the one-week screening exercise will be penalised by the management of the company, this is to ensure good health care for our staff,” she stated.

Naa Meley also seized the opportunity to advocate and create awareness on breast cancer. She said, “Women should make it a point to get tested for breast cancer in order to reduce the rate of mothers and young ladies dying because of late detections.”

