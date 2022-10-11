Nana Agradaa ‘Juju’ Us- Victims Alleged In Money Doubling Scam

Nana Agradaa

Some victims of the alleged swindling by the repented priestess, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa now operating a church, Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra have downplayed claims by some section of the public that greed led them to their predicament.

According to them, they were spiritually manipulated into giving their monies to the founder of Heaven Way Church in exchange for additional funds.

Nana Agradaa was arrested on Sunday October 9, 2022 after some members of her church leveled allegations of scam against her.

She had been remanded into police custody on Monday for further investigations.

Mama Pat as she is now called is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretense and charlatanic advertisement on TV and newspaper to lure her victims.

Speaking with Accra based radio station, a victim mentioned that although he takes responsibility for his action, he wants his money refunded to him.

According to the victim, “I sent the money because it didn’t look as though Nana Agradaa was manipulating us based on what she said during the church service. She said things suggesting that she is a woman in Christ. It was so believable.”

By Vincent Kubi