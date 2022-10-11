1,801 Killed In 2022 In Road Crashes

A total of 1,801 persons have been reported dead, according to a provisional data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The figure shows 17.08 % reduction in the number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes recorded in the first nine months of 2022 year compared to the same period of 2021.

Per the data, fatalities also declined from 2,172 between January and September last year to 1,801 during the same period this year.

On the gender point, 1,419 males compriisng 157 below the ages of 18 and 1,262 who are 18 years and above died.

Similarly, 382 females made up of 85 who are 18 years and below, as well as 297 aged 18 years and above, also died from road crashes.

By Vincent Kubi