Teiya Crowned Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2022

The pride of the Northern Region Tung-Teiya Dahamani, known on stage as Teiya, was crowned queen of TV3 flagship programme ‘Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB)’ on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Amassing over 342,810 votes, the highest votes since the inception of GMB, 2,230 votes from viewer’s choice obviously deserves the win.

In all, Teiya won the competition with 32.5% as against Oti Region representative Aiko Adade, first runner-up with 24.152%.

Grace Aseiduaa Afanyi from the Central Region took the second runner-up position with 16.750% as compared to Eastern Region’s finest Amoani, and Volta Region’s Xornam with 16.482% and 10.118% respectively.

Teiya took home GH¢10,000 cash and a car, one year’s supply of GTP fabric, GH¢20,000 medical insurance and spa treatment, a new techno phone, all-expenses-paid international trip and hampers from sponsors.

Aiko Adade received GH¢8,000 cash prize, six months’ supply of GTP fabric, GH¢15,000 worth of medical insurance and spa treatment, all-expenses-paid trip and souvenirs from Airtel-Tigo.

Asiedua also took home GH¢6,000 cash, three months’ supply of GTP fabric, Airtel-Tigo data and hampers from sponsors.

Eastern Region’s Amoani won a GH¢5,000 cash prize, one month’s supply of fabrics from GTP, and one month’s supply of data on Airtel-Tigo mifi and hampers from sponsors.

Xornam from the Volta Region took home GH¢3,000 cash prize and hampers from sponsors.

Held at the National Theatre in Accra, the event saw musical performances from Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena and DSL.

GMB is a beauty pageant that educates Ghanaians and the global community about the various cultural values and heritage in the 16 regions of Ghana.

It is organised by TV3 and its media partners. The aim of the pageant programme is to promote development through culture and unity.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke