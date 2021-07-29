Development Of A Communication Strategy On Human Trafficking In Ghana

Photo Credit: Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Human trafficking has become a modern-day slavery across the world and it is estimated that millions of men, women and children are trafficked in countries around the world.

As a means to reduce or end the inhuman act, The Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection through the Human Trafficking Secretariat (HTS) with funding from the European Union in Ghana has facilitated a two-day stakeholder consultative workshop which begun on July 28 and scheduled to end today July 29 2021.

The workshop is aimed at ensuring the development of a communication strategy as part of the implementation of the National Plan of Action (NPA) to support the Government’s fight against human trafficking. It is also bent on creating awareness on issues amounting to human trafficking.

In the Government’s quest to increase anti-trafficking prevention efforts, The Human Trafficking Management Board, thus the inter-ministerial committee, Human Trafficking Fund (HTF), and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP), have all been meeting quarterly to facilitate the protection and reintegration of trafficked victims.

Government allocated 1 million cedis ($172,120) to the HTF and 160,000 cedis ($27,540) for the NPA’s implementation, compared with allocating 1 million cedis ($172,120) to the HTF and 181,510 cedis ($31,240) to the NPA in 2019.

Government continues to implement the 2017-2021 National Plan of Action for the Elimination of Human Trafficking in Ghana (NPA) till date.