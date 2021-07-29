Leave Moesha Alone – Family

Moesha Boduong

The family of social media sensation, Moesha Boduong, has asked Ghanaians to leave her alone.

It follows recent media reports about her attempt to commit suicide.

She had also reportedly lost all her properties after claiming to have repented.

A recent viral video showed Moesha preaching the gospel and urging Ghanaians to turn to God for salvation.

She had also apologized to Ghanaians for hooking young girls to rich married men.

The video and her reported attempt to commit suicide generated a lot of discussion in the public domain.

But her family in a statement observed that she has the right to a new beginning in Christ and a chance to make right her life.

The family said they supported the decision she has taken.

By Melvin Tarlue