Dhat Gyal To Perform @ Chicago Ghanafest

Dhat Gyal

Afro-pop artiste Ernestina Afari, known in the showbiz scene as Dhat Gyal, has been invited to perform at an event dubbed ‘Chicago Ghanafest’ in Chicago, United States of America.

The two-day event, which is expected to attract Ghanaians living in the United States of America and Canada, will take place on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at the Washington Park, Chicago in USA.

The upcoming event will give Dhat Gyal the opportunity to promote her music and brand.

As one of the youngest fast-rising Afro-pop artistes, Dhat Gyal is expected to stage an extraordinary live performance to satisfy her fans who will attend the event.

Credited with several hit songs such as ‘Odo’, ‘Any Man Na Man’, ‘Welcome To Africa’, among others, Dhat Gyal has promised to thrill fans with most of her hit songs on her yet-to-be released album.

With her creative style of performing, Dhat Gyal is expected to treat US music lovers to a different tune of authentic Ghanaian and African music.

Before her stage performance, she is billed to interact with some of the US-based Ghanaian artistes and other international artistes who will attend the event.

GhanaFest in Chicago is a dance-party celebration of Ghana’s culture and heritage.

The festival focuses on bringing together the city’s Ghanaian community during this traditional holiday.

Some of the activities lined up for the event are the tasting of traditional Ghanaian dishes, fashion show, beauty pageant and an exotic cultural display by various ethnic groups from Ghana.