DHL Partners Togbe Ghana To Clean Beaches

As part of efforts to promote beach tourism in the country, afro reggae artiste Togbe Ghana in partnership with DHL last Thursday organised a clean-up exercise at the Kumasamba La Bamba Beach in Osu, Accra.

The clean-up exercise started around 8am and participants were provided with free cleaning materials including gloves, wheel barrows as well as food and drinks, among others.

The beach clean-up exercises was organised to reduce plastic waste along the beaches.

According to Togbe Ghana, who is an advocate for the promotion of good sanitation practices among citizens, his decision to organise the clean-up exercise was to raise awareness on the effect of plastic waste on marine life.

The staff of DHL Ghana participated in the clean-up exercise and over 1000kg of plastic waste collected were sent for recycling.

Togbe Ghana, born David Kumordze, continues to dedicate himself to keeping the beaches clean as part of his social responsibility.

The award-winning artiste, who is also environmental and sanitation ambassador, and founder of Let’s Go Clean The Beach said, “We are now looking for partners to help us start door to door collection of plastic waste for recycling and build our pavement bricks recycling factory. All donors are welcome to help keep Ghana clean.”

He, therefore, called on the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the clean-up exercise to help reduce plastic waste along the beaches.