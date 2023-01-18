Diamond Appiah In Court Over Land Fraud

Diamond Appiah

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Diamond Appiah, has been hauled before an Accra Circuit Court for defrauding a businesswoman to the tune of $30,000 under the pretext of selling a parcel of land situated at East Legon Hills to her.

Court documents indicate that the complainant, Ayisha Modi, in 2020, needed a plot of land to purchase to put up a building and had discussed the issue with a prospective witness in the matter only identified as Johnson.

“The accused who overheard the conversation, jumped in that she had a plot of land lying at East Legon Hills and could sell same to the complainant at a cheaper price. The accused demanded and collected cash, the sum of US$30,000.00 from the complainant under the pretext of selling her one parcel of land lying at East Legon Hills,” trial documents say.

She is said to have taken the complainant to a parcel of land at East Legon Hills but it later turned out that the land belonged to one Gustav.

The complainant subsequently requested a refund of the $30,000 but the accused failed to return the money, and the matter was reported to the police.

Diamond Appiah, according to prosecution documents provided by DSP Kesse, admitted the offence and further investigation revealed that she does not own a land at that location, and instead had swindled the complainant.

She has been charged with one count of fraudulent transaction of land contrary to Section 277(2) (a) of the Land Act 2020, ACT 1036. She pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah admitted her to a bail of GH¢300,000 with three sureties who must be public servants. The case was adjourned to February 8, 2023.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak