Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian Gospel artist, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has had the honor of performing at the NPP 2020 Manifesto launch.

She took to the stage in Cape Coast on Saturday August 22, 2020, few minutes after President Nana Akufo-Addo and his entourage arrived at the venue for the launch of the manifesto.

During her performance, she hailed the many projects of Mr Akufo-Addo’s government including the Free Senior High School program.

By Melvin Tarlue