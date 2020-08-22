NPP Manifesto Is An Embodiment Of Hope – John Boadu

John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has stated that the 2020 Manifesto of the NPP is an embodiment of hope for the people of Ghana.

According to him, when it comes to delivering on manifesto promises, the President Nana Akufo-Addo Government has no match.

He was speaking at the 2020 Manifesto launch of the NPP in Cape Coast on Saturday August 22, 2020.

He indicated that President Akufo-Addo has to a large extend delivered on his 2016 Manifesto promises.

He stated that the people of Ghana know that “when we (NPP) promise we deliver.”

According to him, NPP has credibility when it comes to honouring its promises.

“We are committed to maintaining that credibility,” he assured.

He said the 2020 manifesto will seek to consolidate the games the NPP has made so far in the socio-economic transformation of Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue