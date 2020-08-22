NPP Performance In Central Region Has Grown Consistently – Kutin

Chairman Kutin of CR

Central Regional Chairman of the NPP, Roberts Kutin, has indicated that the performance of the ruling party in the Central Region has grown consistently over the years.

As a result, he said it was in the right direction to launch the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto in Cape Coast, the Central Regional Capital.

Mr. Kutin was delivering the welcome remarks at the launch of the NPP manifesto in Cape Coast on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He recounted that in 2016, NPP won 19 out of the 23 Constituencies in the Central Region.

According to him, the 2020 Manifesto is a transformational one which will guide the party in the management of the country over the next four years.

By Melvin Tarlue