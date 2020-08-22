Vote For Us Again and We’ll Deliver – Freddie Blay

Freddie Blay, Chaiman of the NPP

National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has urged Ghanaians to once again vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP come December 7, 2020.

According to him, “vote for us again and we will deliver.”

He made the appeal in a statement at the 2020 Manifesto launch of the NPP in Cape Coast on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He recounted that about four years ago, it would be recalled, before the 2016 December general elections, the NPP out-doored its vision, programmes for Ghana at the Accra Trade Fair Site under the able and “competent” leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo.

Within a three and half years, he said, we have kept our fate with the people of Ghana to a very great extent.

According to him, evidence abounds that the NPP has delivered on its 2016 promises.

He stated that the Ghanaian economy has been repaired following the messy state the NPP found it in.

He noted that the 2020 Manifesto will uplift the

the fortunes of Ghanaians.

This is a task the NPP and the Akufo-Addo Government has set itself, he stated.

By Melvin Tarlue