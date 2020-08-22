We Welcome NDC To Copy Our Manifesto – John Boadu

John Boadu

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, has jabbed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the NDC was waiting for the NPP to launch its Manifesto so it copy.

He could not fathom why after recently promising to launch its Manifesto, the NDC has not been able to do so.

He said the NPP has chosen to go ahead with its manifesto launch for the 2020 elections and that the ruling party is not afraid to see the NDC copy its manifesto.

We have launched our Manifesto and they (NDC) are free to copy, Mr. Boadu said at the launch of the NPP Manifesto in Cape Coast on Saturday August 22, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue