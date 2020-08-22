NPP Vows To Leave No Ghanaian Behind

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged to leave no Ghanaian behind in the development of the country.

According to the Party, it will ensure the empowerment and prosperity of all Ghanaians.

The party made the pledge at the launch of its 2020 Manifesto.

The Manifesto is themed: Leadership Of Service: Protecting Our Progress, Transforming Ghana For All.

NPP promised to ensure the protection of children and vulnerable groups in the Ghanaian society.

The welfare of the aged is of Paramount importance, Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, said at the launch of the Party’s 2020 Manifesto in Cape Coast on Saturday August 22, 2020.

He recounted that the party has helped to improve the livelihoods of persons with disability over the past three and half years and shall continue to do so.

A disability should not mean poverty or confinement, he said, adding that the party is putting in place measures to ensure that no one is left behind.

By Melvin Tarlue