Diana Hamilton Campaigns For Artiste Of The Year, Others

Diana Hamilton

Renowned gospel minister, Diana Antwi Hamilton, is soliciting for votes on social media following her nominations at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), set to take place on May 9, 2026.

Celebrated for her impactful worship songs and soul-stirring performances, Diana Hamilton was nominated in the Artiste of the Year category as the only gospel representative in the league. She also grabbed nominations for Best Gospel Artiste, Best Urban/ Contemporary Gospel Song with her hit song ‘Aha Ye’ featuring veteran musician Elder Mireku and Ntokozo Mbambo, among other collaborations.

In a post on Facebook sighted by the paper, Diana Hamilton appealed to the public, saying, “Team DH, shall we do this? If you’re a Telecel user, simply dial *1767# to vote. Here are the codes: A6 – Artiste of the Year, E2 – Best Gospel Artiste, N3 – Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song.

“We are also honoured to be featured on two songs nominated for Best Traditional Gospel: M4 – M’aseda by my brother Kofi Owusu Peprah, M5 – Akorfala by my sister Celestine Donkor. Let’s bring these home together! Let’s go!”

Diana Hamilton won multiple awards, including the VGMA Artiste of the Year in 2021, making her the first female gospel musician to receive the honour. Many of her followers have tipped her for the ultimate Artiste of the Year award among others.

Aside her music profession, she is an advocate for “healthy lifestyles” and also runs the Diana Hamilton Foundation, which has an interest in promoting health and improving education outcomes for the needy.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke