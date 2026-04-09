Black Starlets Drawn In Tough U-17 AFCON Group D

Black Starlets

The Black Starlets have been drawn in a challenging Group D for the 21st edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations following the official draw held at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo on Wednesday.

Ghana will face 2023 champions Senegal U17, alongside Algeria U17 and South Africa U17 in what promises to be one of the most competitive groups of the tournament.

The Black Starlets head into the competition with a proud history in the continental showpiece as the second most successful nation in the tournament’s history, having lifted the trophy twice in 1995 and 1999 while also finishing as runners-up in 2005 and 2017.

Their Group D opponents also boast notable pedigree in the competition. Senegal arrive as 2023 champions while South Africa finished runners-up in the 2015 edition. Algeria also have a strong record, having reached the final in 2009.

The 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco from May 13 to June 2, 2026, bringing together the continent’s best youth teams in a month-long festival of football.

The Black Starlets will be determined to rise to the challenge as they hope to secure a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.