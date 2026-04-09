Hasaacas Ladies, Army Ladies Set For FA Cup Final Showdown

Kukurantumi’s Ohene Park will take centre stage as it hosts one of the biggest fixtures on Ghana’s women’s football calendar—the 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup final.

Premier League sides Hasaacas Ladies and Army Ladies are set to battle for ultimate glory after impressive runs in the competition.

Both teams have demonstrated resilience and quality, overcoming strong opposition to secure their places in the final, setting up what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

With silverware at stake, the final offers a defining moment for either side to cap off their campaign in style.

The much-anticipated clash is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, 2026, with kickoff at 2:00 PM.

Fans from across the country are expected to troop to Ohene Park in Kukurantumi, where the Eastern Region will host a thrilling afternoon of top-level women’s football as the two sides go head-to-head.