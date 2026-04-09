Tyson Fury Breaks Silence On Fall-out With Dad After Retirement

Tyson Fury with Dad

Tyson Fury has broken his silence on the breakdown of his relationship with his father John Fury as he prepares to return to boxing.

In an interview last month, John Fury revealed the pair’s relationship was ‘destroyed completely’ after Tyson announced he would make his latest comeback with a heavyweight bout against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.

It will be Fury’s first fight since December 2024, when he was beaten for a second time by Oleksandr Usyk.

And as he goes through his fight-week preparations, the Gypsy King revealed his father has wanted him to retire from boxing ever since the second part of his trilogy of fights against Deontay Wilder.

‘He’s not happy. He wanted me to retire in 2020 after I beat Deontay Wilder,’ he told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

‘He’s just not happy, he does not want me to box. I suppose any parent wouldn’t want their kid to continue to do something they’ve done from being a little kid all the way to being an adult at the end of their sporting age.

‘I think he’s concerned. When it’s your kids, when it’s your close relatives or whatever, I think you feel very concerned for the individual.

‘He’s got his opinions and he doesn’t want me to do it – he never has wanted me to do it for the past six years.

‘At the end of the day, every man must bear his own cross and it’s my destiny to do.’

Asked if there is any chance of his father attending this weekend’s bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 37-year-old said he didn’t have much hope.

‘He might do, he might do, he might do. But he didn’t come to the Usyk II fight so I’m not holding my breath,’ he continued.

‘My dad will do what my dad will do, he’s his own man and there’s nothing I can do about it. If he turns up, great and if he doesn’t, also great.’