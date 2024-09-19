Diana Hamilton Drops New Song

Diana Hamilton

Award-winning gospel sensation, Diana Hamilton, is set to release a live recording of her chart-topping hit, ‘The Doing of the Lord.’

Set to drop on Friday, September 20, 2024, this exciting release is part of the lead-up to her highly-anticipated 10th installment of the ‘Diana Hamilton Experience,’ aptly named ‘Akwantupa Experience @ 10.’

The live version was captured during the unforgettable ‘Awake Experience @ 10’ concert held at ICGC Christ Temple East in Accra this past February.

Fans can expect an electrifying performance featuring the immensely talented Nigerian gospel star Mercy Chinwo, who joins Diana on this powerful track.

The original version of ‘The Doing of the Lord’ took the world by storm, touching hearts and racking up impressive streaming numbers across all platforms.

According to Diana Hamilton, gospel lovers should mark their calendars for October 5, 2024, as ‘Akwantupa Experience @ 10 with Diana Hamilton’ takes over the Dominion Center in London at 5pm.

She added that the event promises to be a star-studded affair, with performances from notable artistes like Kobbe Mante, Charlotte Appiah, and Nigerian gospel powerhouse Ada.

“Don’t miss out—grab your tickets now at eventbrite.com or dianahamilton.com,” she added.

Reflecting on her journey during the launch of ‘Experience @ 10’ in January, Diana Hamilton shared, “It is purely the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in my sight.”

“Over the years, this concert series has not only been pivotal to my musical evolution, but has also served as a beacon of inspiration and joy for fans and believers around the globe,” she added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke