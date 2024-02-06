Diana Hamilton Parades Stars For ‘Awake Experience’

Diana Hamilton

This year’s edition of the annual gospel concert dubbed, ‘Awake Experience’ by Diana Hamilton, will feature other well-known stars including, Mercy Chinwo, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Rev. Mensah Bonsu, Akesse Brempong, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Alex Akyeampong among others.

The concert will bring together Christians, gospel music lovers and gospel artistes on one platform to celebrate Jesus Christ and to thank Him for His blessings. This year’s event which is the 10th edition will be held in Accra and Kumasi.

The Accra event will take place on Sunday, February 18 at the ICGC Christ Temple in Teshie. The Kumasi event, Beatwaves gathered, will also take place at the Bantama Church of Pentecost.

The theme for this year’s Awake Experience concert is ‘The Doing of the Lord’. The two concerts which will be broadcast live on a few social media sites, is to honour Jesus Christ and spread his teachings.

It is anticipated that the gospel performers, who are well-known for their inventiveness and consistent hit-making, will provide their best performances to date on February 18 and 25.

Along with Diana Hamilton, the main act, and other artists scheduled to perform, Nigerian gospel musician Mercy Chinwo, who is known for several songs, will also perform as a guest artiste at both events.

A number of other artists, including Jackie Mpare, Maa Adwoa Antwiwaa, Christ Temple East Choir ICGC, and CT Praise, will also perform at the events.

Gospel music lovers who will have the opportunity to attend the event will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs from all the gospel acts billed to rock the stage.

By George Clifford Owusu