Bnoskka Speaks At Ghana Expo 2024 In Tanzania

Creative Arts, Business and Intellectual Property Consultant, Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, known in the creative arts industry as Bnoskka, participated in this year’s edition of the Ghana Expo.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Tanzanian Ministry of Trade and Industry collaborated to organise Ghana Expo 2024, which took place at the Mlimani City Conference Centre in Dar es Salaam, Tazania, from January 24 to 28, 2024.

More than 150 exhibitors from Tanzania and Ghana participated in the expo, showcasing a variety of goods including textiles, apparel, fabrics, cosmetics, digital media, relics, and artwork.

Speaking on the fundamentals of business startups, the laws governing registration in Tanzania and Ghana, copyright, trademarks, intellectual property rights in business ideas, and business registration procedures, a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, covered topics that young entrepreneurs should be aware of in order to meet the AfCFTA requirements and facilitate their business activities across Africa.

He focused on fundamental business procedures, legal requirements, and how to put a business plan into action to prevent intellectual property offenses and infringements.

It also covered how to safeguard your original ideas for business ventures, avoid unfair competition, and keep competitors’ investment information secret.

Bnoskka, who is also a member of the Ghana Arts Teachers Association (GATA), International Society for Music Education (ISME), Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), and Music in Africa, shared his knowledge and insights about the opportunities and problems facing the African creative industry at the expo.

He also pushed for cooperation and investment to further the potential of the continent’s creative sector.

Bnoskaa said in an interview with Beatwaves that the Ghana Expo 2024 offered a vibrant forum for business people, entrepreneurs, innovators, and policymakers from Tanzania, Ghana, and other African countries to collaborate on opportunities for industrial transformation and the expansion of trade between the African nations.

He has experience in the creative arts business, arts and culture, music business, copyright, and working as a coach for career and entrepreneurial skills as well as youth mentorship programs. He has also worked with the Ghanaian Copyright Office.

Officials from the Tanzanian Ministry of Industry and Trade, Dr. Ashatu Kijaji; and the Ghana Ministry of Trade and Industry, Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Kofi Addo; NCO Senior Advisor Stakeholder Engagement, Mr. Jacob Gyamfi-Aidoo; NCO Director, Dr. Fareed Arthur; and Director Mr. Abu Osuman, gave the event its official opening.

By George Clifford Owusu