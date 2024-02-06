Police Chase Pragia Rider Killers

Police in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, are on the trail of four suspects, two males and two females, who allegedly killed a Pragia rider and have gone into hiding.

Isaac Ayambila, the rider, according to a police document, on February 2, 2024 at 1:45am, was involved in an accident with a motorbike at Adiembra, and he was escaping from the scene with his Pragia when the suspects chased him with a Vitz taxi cab.

The suspects eventually caught up with Ayambila at the TUC Junction in Kumasi, and amid a misunderstanding, one of the suspects hit Ayambila in the head with a stone.

Ayambila, who became unconscious thereafter, was taken to a medical facility for treatment by the same suspects. The suspects later left the hospital unnoticed.

He died while being treated in the medical facility.

The incident was reported to the police in Kumasi, who are now on the heels of the suspects.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi