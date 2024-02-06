Alan Stranded At Peace Fm, As His Boys Lie To Him

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Flagbearer of the Butterfly Movement, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, was deceived and turned away by Despite Media, owners of Peace FM, when he arrived at the radio station for a scheduled appearance on the Monday morning show.

Despite being under the impression that he was due to appear on the show to be interviewed by Kwami Sefa Kayi, Alan Kyerematen was left stranded at the forecourt of the media company after they denied any agreement for his appearance.

Despite Media, did not promote or announce Chief Alan’s supposed appearance on the show through any of their social media platforms, Sefa Kayi announced on air about the botched plan.

Investigations have revealed that there was no prior arrangement for Alan to be on the Kokrokoo show that morning.

The flyer announcing his appearance was not produced by Despite Media, but by Team Alan without their knowledge or consent.

The public is waiting for Ernest Koranteng, an Aide to Chief Alan, to shed light on the full story.

This embarrassing incident has raised questions about the credibility of Chief Alan’s team and their communication with the media.

It remains to be seen what explanation will be given by Mr. Koranteng, as this incident has caused confusion and disappointment for both Chief Alan and his supporters.

By Vincent Kubi