Diana Hamilton Steals Show In London

The fourth edition of the ‘Experience with Diana Hamilton’ musical concert was held last Saturday, September 24 at the Dominion Centre (Gaumont Palace) in London, where thousands of gospel music fans thronged the venue to have an encounter with God.

Organised by award-winning gospel artiste Diana Hamilton, the event was on the theme: “AkwantuPa Experience with Diana Hamilton.”

It featured incredible performances from gospel artistes such Akesse Brempong, Niiella, Ruth and a host of others who gave outstanding performances to entertain their various fans.

In a packed auditorium, a section of music fans were spotted singing and dancing as the performing artistes took to the stage one after the other.

Diana Hamilton, the headline artiste, performed some of her popular songs which included ‘Ensi Wo Yie’, ‘Nyame Aye Bi’, ‘Adom’, and ‘Wani Ku Me Ho’ among others.

The award-winning gospel act, whose passion for praise and worship has seen her minister across Ghana and Europe, had music fans on their feet throughout the time she was on stage.

In an appreciation post to her fans, Diana Hamilton took to her Instagram page to write: “Still feeling thankful after what the Lord did through you at the @akwantupadhexperience on Saturday.”

“Everyone who attended, the pastors, the various teams – band, BVs, supporting artistes, sound, lighting, ushering and ticketing team, catering, makeup and wardrobe, stage management, security and everyone involved. May the Lord bless you beyond your imagination. Thank You.”