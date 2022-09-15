‘Digitalisation Poses Inherent Risk’

Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Minister of Information, Dr. Antwi Boasiako, Dr. Ken Ashigbey and other dignitaries at the event

THE ACTING Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has said despite the remarkable benefits of digitalisation to the global population, it poses an inherent risk.

Speaking at the media launch of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month in Accra, he said digitalisation has inherent risks such that when taken advantage of by cybercriminals, could have detrimental effects on individuals, enterprises, societies, and nations at large.

“Though it brings about remarkable economic and societal benefits, it is worth noting that these technologies, irrespective of the opportunities they create, have inherent risk,” he added.

Mr. Antwi-Boasiako said studies have shown that an increasing reliance on the internet has created more risks and vulnerabilities and opened up new possibilities for criminal activity.

“The Global Risks Reports 2022 indicates that cybersecurity threats are growing; malware and ransom ware attacks increased by 358% and 435% respectively in 2020. The report also ranked cyber-attacks as the seventh most likely and eighth most impactful risk facing businesses globally,” he said.

He further said the rise in cybercrimes globally has led the authority to intensify public awareness and enhance public-private sector understanding of cyber-security regulations.

However, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), an agency whose mandate is to regulate cybersecurity in the country, has called on Ghanaians to be cyber-security conscious amid recent global cyber incidents that have negatively affected individuals, businesses, and other critical information infrastructure.

He stated that with the advancement in modern technology and the wide use of the internet, cybercriminals have leveraged the benefits of the internet to carry out their activities more covertly causing harm to individuals and businesses.

The Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, said though Government has put in place appropriate measures for the attainment of a reliable and robust digital economy, the digital space is still prone to varying cyber-attacks which must be a concern for all.

“Fighting cybercrime is a collective responsibility and that is why Government is leading an all hands-on-deck approach to combating the menace,” she said.

Touching on the need for collaboration, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber Telecommunications, Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey, said for the awareness programme to achieve its desired outcome, the public and private sector, faith-based organisations, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media, should come on board and educate its members on cybersecurity.

Hon Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Minister of Information, Dr. Antwi Boasiako, Dr. Ken Ashigbey and other dignitaries at the event

BY Hudda Bala Abdul Manan