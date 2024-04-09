Digitalization Saved Ghana Millions – Bawumia

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has highlighted the significant financial savings accrued by the country through the digitization of key government systems, underscoring the transformative impact on fiscal responsibility and efficiency.

Addressing a public gathering at the launch of LEADing Justice, a strategic framework document of the Chief Justice outlining her vision for the judicial system in Ghana, Vice-President Bawumia commended the strides made in leveraging technology to enhance transparency and accountability.

One notable achievement cited by Vice-President Bawumia was the savings realized by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) amounting to GHC480 million through the identification and elimination of 29,000 ghost pensioners. Further, the National Service Secretariat’s elimination of 44,000 ghost workers led to saving over GHC356 million, demonstrating the tangible impact of digitization initiatives.

Expressing his gratification at the incorporation of digitization into the vision of Chief Justice, Vice-President Bawumia applauded the innovative measures undertaken to propel the judiciary towards enhanced efficiency, excellence, and integrity.

He emphasized the critical role of technology in addressing systemic challenges and combating corrupt practices, citing the successful eradication of ghost workers through the utilization of Ghana Cards.

Highlighting the remarkable rise in Tax Identification Numbers from 4% to 85% following the digitalization initiatives, Vice-President Bawumia underscored the efficacy of technological interventions in fostering progress and transparency within governmental processes.

In a call to action, Vice-President Bawumia urged all citizens to rally behind the vision of the Chief Justice, emphasizing the government’s commitment to bolstering the judicial system through continued investments in infrastructure, human resources, and technological advancements.

The event was lauded by Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, for its innovative approach in presenting the Chief Justice’s vision for justice delivery in Ghana, fostering transparency and accountability in judicial proceedings.

Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), expressed confidence in the transformative potential of the Chief Justice’s vision, foreseeing a more inclusive and impactful judicial system under her leadership.

As Ghana moves forward with its digitization agenda under the guidance of the judiciary, the alignment of technology and governance promises to reshape administrative processes and uphold the principles of justice and integrity within the legal framework.

By Vincent Kubi