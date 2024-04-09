369 Female Farmers Receive Yara Fertilizers

Yara Ghana Limited, in celebration of the Grow Ghana initiative, has donated 1,107 bags of YaraMila Actyva fertilizers to 369 women farmers, including Persons With Disabilities (PWD).

This donation was done in partnership with United States Agency of International Development (USAID), Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP).

Each recipient was provided with three bags of fertilizers to bolster their efforts in enhancing food sustainability and security.

Yara Ghana Managing Director, Theresa Randolph, highlighted the significant impact of the initiative saying the organisation has ensured that smallholder farmers have had access to a substantial amount of fertilizer to support food production.

“A total of 18,000 tons, equivalent to 360,000 50kg bags of YaraMila Actyva fertilizer, have been distributed to smallholder farmers through this initiative” she said.

She made this known at the closing ceremony of the Yara Grow Ghana initiative held in Koforidua.

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, praised Yara Ghana for its impactful Grow Ghana Initiative, which has significantly improved agricultural productivity and sustainability.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration and partnership among stakeholders to advance agricultural development and promote sustainable practices in the sector.

Mr. Addo reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that foster agricultural sustainability, food security, and economic prosperity while urging all stakeholders to collaborate towards a resilient and inclusive agricultural sector.

The Grow Ghana Initiative was launched in response to the challenges faced by farmers due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which impacted access to affordable fertilizers across Africa.

Yara International responded rapidly to this crisis by donating premium fertilizers valued at USD 20 million to smallholder farmers in Ghana through Yara Ghana Limited. This donation reduced their cost per acre by 33.3% and increased food system resilience.

The initiative has also created jobs for over 500 youth and provided vital agronomic knowledge to boost productivity and support farmers effectively.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke