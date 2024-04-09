Ja Rule Arrives In Ghana To Kickstart School Project

Ja Rule

Grammy-nominated American musician and record producer, Ja Rule, is expected in Ghana on April 10, 2024, ahead of his eagerly awaited school project.

The renowned rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce his imminent arrival in the West African nation, expressing his enthusiasm for commencing the philanthropic initiative.

In an Instagram post, Ja Rule shared his intention to initiate the construction of classroom blocks in Nuaso, situated in the Eastern region of Ghana. “Building towards the future… Ghana see you tomorrow!!! #ICONN @pencilsofpromise,” he wrote, underscoring his dedication to improving educational opportunities for Ghanaian children.

Just a week prior, Ja Rule had expressed his excitement about breaking ground for the school project, emphasizing the partnership with ‘Pencils of Promise,’ an NGO committed to enhancing access to quality education globally. “Happy and excited to finally get to break ground on my school in Ghana next week…PencilsOfPromise for the WIN!!! Ghana we’re going up next week…,” he wrote On X.

Ja Rule’s initiative to build a school in Ghana follows the philanthropic footsteps of fellow celebrity Michael Blackson, who commissioned the ‘Free for All’ basic school in Agona Nsaba, located in the Central region of Ghana.

The rapper’s dedication to supporting education in Ghana was first revealed in January 2024 when he announced his philanthropic endeavour. His commitment reflects a genuine desire to make a positive impact on the lives of Ghanaian children and underscores his belief in the power of education to transform communities.

“I’m also building a school in Ghana can’t wait to go and break ground… Rule love the kids!!!” Ja Rule reiterated his commitment in January, reaffirming his heartfelt dedication to the cause.

As Ja Rule arrives in Ghana to kickstart his school project, anticipation and excitement fill the air, with locals eagerly awaiting the positive changes that the initiative is expected to bring to their community.