Funny Face Granted GHC120,000 Bail

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has been granted bail after being remanded into police custody following a tragic accident.

The Kasoa District Court granted him bail in the sum of GHC120,000 with two sureties on Tuesday, April 9.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 24, 2024, when Funny Face was involved in an accident on the Kasoa-Nyanyano Kakraba highway at the Kakraba Junction.

The comedian allegedly knocked down three pedestrians crossing the road, causing severe injuries. Additionally, he crashed into two motorcycles, resulting in injuries to the riders.

Initially, Funny Face was refused bail and remanded for two weeks. However, following further proceedings, he has now been granted bail.

Currently, two of the victims are undergoing treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, while the remaining two are being cared for at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa.

Funny Face is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.

The granting of bail allows him temporary freedom pending the outcome of the legal process.

The incident has sparked concern and garnered attention from the public, highlighting the importance of road safety and responsible driving. As Funny Face awaits further legal proceedings, the affected individuals and their families remain in the thoughts of many, hoping for their speedy recovery.