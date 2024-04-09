Henry Fitz Hits Back Over Serwaa Amihere Sex Case Charge

Henry Fitz and Serwaa Amihere

Following the court charges slapped on him in the case involving the unauthorized sharing of intimate videos of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, Henry Fitz, one of the accused individuals, has promised to retaliate by exposing Amihere and her gang.

In a series of messages on Snapchat, Fitz lashed out at Serwaa Amihere, accusing her of hypocrisy and threatening to reveal damning information about her.

He also denied being the brain behind the leak while making more allegations about Serwaa and her boss at Ghone TV, Nana Aba.

“Serwaa, I’m saying you are a toothless lamb. Okay, what I am saying is that you cannot do anything. Come and serve me with your so-called social media sermon and I’ll be there,” Fitz declared defiantly, asserting his willingness to confront Serwaa Amihere head-on.

He further criticized Amihere’s absence from the court proceedings, insinuating that her actions were merely for show. “I learned this case was even called in court on 08/04/2024 and you were absent. This means this sermon is a social media sermon,” Fitz stated, implying that Serwaa Amihere’s public statements lacked substance.

Fitz went on to accuse Serwaa of engaging in questionable behaviour, referencing an alleged incident involving her attendance at his wedding followed by intimate relations the next day.

He questioned the sincerity of Serwaa Amihere’s actions and suggested that both parties were culpable for their actions.

“If your bedroom videos are out there, why are you trying to blame me? Just take the shame, just like I took my share,” Fitz admonished, indicating his refusal to accept sole responsibility for the leaked videos.

The escalating feud between Fitz and Serwaa Amihere comes in the wake of charges laid against Fitz and two other individuals, Edem Saviour Ketti and Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, in connection with the unauthorized dissemination of Amihere’s intimate content.

According to court documents, the three individuals allegedly conspired together to coerce Serwaa Amihere into paying them sums of money, threatening to distribute her prohibited visual recordings on social media if the demanded amounts were not paid.

The incidents are reported to have occurred in Accra in December 2023 and April 2024.

The court documents reveal that the complainant, Serwaa Amihere, received demands for payments of GHS 5,000 and GHS20,000 from individuals claiming to possess her nude images and videos. Despite allegedly making payments, the accused proceeded to post the intimate content on social media platforms.

Edem Saviour Ketti was apprehended by law enforcement officers at his hideout in Dzorwulu on April 3, 2024, and during investigations, he admitted to using his Ghana Card to register the mobile money account implicated in the extortion scheme. However, Henry Amponsah, also known as Henry Fitz, remains at large, prompting ongoing efforts by authorities to apprehend him.

But Fitz in his rants on social media said he was at home.

The case has since drawn widespread attention on social media.